BTS Jungkook, Jimin, Kim Taehyung and others dance to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' in viral video | WATCH

BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, Kim Taehyung aka BTS V, RM, Jhope, Jin, and Suga never fail to impress their fans with their killer dance moves. Each of their songs has a unique choreography and the Indian fans love to edit it on Bollywood songs. The latest video going viral of the Kpop band BTS is of their dance on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon starrer song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'. A fan has shared an edited video of the members syncing their steps to the Hindi song.

BTS members can be seen flaunting their sexy movies in the viral video but the Bollywood song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' over it makes it all the more interesting. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, the desi BTS army flooded it with comments. A user said, "BTS does not follow beats but beats follow BTS." Another commented, "If only jungkook was actually dancing in the baarish in that outfit."

Reacting to the viral video, a fan said, "BTS- B stand for Bollywood and har Bollywood song set ho jata hai .. they are perfect." Check out the video here-

For the unversed, Tip Tip Barsa Pani is an iconic song in Bollywood and featured in the 1994 film Mohra. Recently, Raveena Tandon talked about the song and said that she had put a condition to the makers for the song. She told The New Indian, "I was very clear that my saree will not come off, this will not happen, that will not happen, there’ll be no kissing, there’ll be no nothing. So, there were a lot of cross marks rather than tick marks on that song, and eventually we came up with something that was Tip Tip, which was a correct balance of sensuality, more than anything else."

She added, "They were sensuous songs, yes, there was nothing overtly sexual about it. I always believed there is a thin line between in-your-face sexuality and sensuality."

Watch the original song here-

Meanwhile, Jungkook and other members of the BTS will be celebrating 10 years of BTS in June. The boy band made its debut on June 13, 2013 and on its 10th anniversary; Seoul will turn purple. Major landmarks in Seoul will be turned purple in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Kpop boyband since its debut. BTS Festa 2023 will be held from June 12 to June 25 in Seoul, BigHit Music announced.

BigHit also announced that on BTS' tenth anniversary, a new digital single 'Take Two' will be released on June 9. The title Take Two, suggests BTS members moving onto their 2nd chapter after the 1st chapter of a decade-long journey as artists.

Soon after the announcement, 'BTS Is Coming' started trending on Twitter. For the song, SUGA participated in the overall production of the track with RM and Jhope participating in the songwriting.

