BTS 10th anniversary: Seoul to turn purple to celebrate Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jhope, V, Suga and Jin

BTS 10th anniversary: While two members of the most popular Kpop group BTS- Jin and Jhope- are currently serving in the military, the other members including RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jungkook, Jimin, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Suga aka Min Yoongi are expected to celebrate their tenth anniversary together. The boyband made their debut on June 13 and it is a special day for all the BTS fans and ARMYs who will be painting the town purple with their love. On the occasion, major landmarks in Seoul will also be turned purple next month in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the K-pop superband since its debut.

BTS' agency Hybe and the Seoul metropolitan government are discussing jointly holding various events to commemorate the anniversary, according to the reports in Yonhap. Creating a special event place, called 'ARMY Road', after the name of the band's global fandom, at the city's major landmarks is also one of the plans in discussion, the reports claim.

City officials expect the events will help boost Seoul's tourism industry, which has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS has been holding its own commemorative events and festival weeks around its debut day, which falls on June 13. Even during the period when large in-person events could not be held due to the pandemic, it had large-scale online meet-and-greet events for fans to interact with other fans around the world.

As this year is a significant year marking its 10th anniversary, similar events are expected to be held even though some members are on mandatory military duty. "We're going to announce when our plans for the events are decided," a Hybe official said on condition of anonymity.

The K-pop septet will release a memoir, titled 'Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS' in honour of its 10th anniversary in South Korea and the United States, and a commemorative stamp in the home country.

