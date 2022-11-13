BTS Jin military service date: K-pop star to join before birthday; poses unique request to ARMY

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BTSTRANSLATION_ BTS Jin

BTS Jin military service date revealed: Last month, BTS member Jin confirmed he will be carrying out his military service in Korea sharing that he would be starting the process soon. However, he did not share any dates. When interacting with his fans on Weverse, ARMY asked Jin about his birthday plans. Jin celebrated his birthday on Dec 2. Answering the same, the K-pop star revealed that he won't have a usual birthday this year because he will be at the 'front line' seemingly indicating he will be joining the military service by then.

Jin to celebrate birthday at front line

A fan asked on Weverse, "Your birthday is next month, are you excited?" Jin responded, "No...I’m on the front line." Many were heartbroken by the response. ARMY responded to the revelation with sad posts on Twitter.

Jin's request to ARMY

He also has special request to fans. As a fan shared his shirtless photo, exposing his ‘7’ tattoo Jin responded saying, “Don’t share stuff like this, focus on my face instead.”

Jin Military Service

In a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse, the band's management company BigHit Music said the septet hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

It is also "the perfect time" for the septet to fulfil their duty towards the country after the culmination of the October 15 concert to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, the company said.

"BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve," the agency shared in its statement.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

Owing to their popularity and cultural influence, the mandatory military service for BTS has long been a major debate in South Korea. In their past interviews and media interactions, the group members have maintained that "they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them".

Jin, who turns 30 in December, will begin the formalities once commitments related to his solo album release are complete.

"Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government," said BigHit Music.

According to the company, other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

Latest Entertainment News