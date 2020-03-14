Massive Love To You: Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and others wish Rohit Shetty on birthday

Image Source : TWITTER Massive Love To You: Karan Johar, Kunal Kemmu and others wish Rohit Shetty on birthday

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty is synonymous with blockbuster cinema. He has given back to back hit in Bollywood and whenever fans think about him, the only thing they remember is high-octane action sequences. From Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh to Akshay Kumar, the filmmaker has worked with all the big stars in the industry and has managed to impress the viewers with his super entertaining films, On Saturday, the filmmaker turned 47 and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish him on his birthday. Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu and other celebs shared their special memories with Rohit Shetty and wished him.

Karan Johar wrote, “To opening many doors of cinematic opportunities together! Happy birthday @itsrohitshetty ! Massive love to you!!! Hugest hug!” Rohit and KJo are all set to treat the viewers with their next film together Sooryavanshi. The film is another cop-universe by the filmmaker and stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. While the film was supposed to release on March 24th, it has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak.

Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Rohit Shetty in the Singham series also took to Twitter to wish him on birthday. He wrote, “Hi Rohit, here’s wishing you a fabulous birthday and a fantastic year ahead.” Golmaal actor Kunal Kemmu wrote, “May the light always shine on you Brother.. wish you a very Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty..Happiness Health and super duper Hits always”

Happy birthday to one of the finest directors of the country #RohitShetty! 😊 pic.twitter.com/0ItnSAJCPZ — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) March 14, 2020

Rohit's Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif also wished the actor on birthday. She wrote, "@itsrohitshetty Happy birthday every wishing u the bestest year and reaching even greater heights. all the love to u."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is currently seen as the host of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

