Bobby Deol celebrates 51st birthday with son in New York, Rtieish Deshmukh posts special video wish

Bobby Deol is celebrating his 51st birthday today

Actor Bobby Deol is celebrating his 51st birthday today and what better way to bring in another year of life than being around your loved ones. Bobby took to his Instagram to share a selfie with his son Aryaman from New York. Sharing the picture Bobby wrote, "No better way to celebrate my 51st birthday then with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me. "

The picture evoked a lot of reaction from bobby's fans who don't want to wait anymore to see Aryaman on screen. Aryaman created a storm on the internet after his pictures went viral and fans demanded his debut soon.

Bobby's friends back home also poured their wishes for his birthday, however, actor Riteish Deshmukh's video wishes for Bobby stood out. Riteish posted an Instagram video in which he along with choreographer-director Ahmed Khan could be seen dancing on Bobby's super hit song 'Teri Adaaon Pe Marta Hun'. The video appears to shot in a vanity van at the sets of Baaghi 3. Director Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 stars Riteish Deshmukh along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

On the work front, Bobby who had been missing from the silver screen for long made his comeback of sorts with Salman Khan's Race 3 that hit the theatres in 2018. Later, Bobby was seen multi-starrer Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. The film did great business at the box office.