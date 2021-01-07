BMC files police complaint against Sonu Sood for converting residential building into hotel

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU_SOOD BMC files police complaint against Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has become an inspiration for many because of his selfless work for the migrant workers and people in need during the COVID19 lockdown. Other than arranging buses and vehicles for migrants to reach their homes to feed the poor, the actor has been actively involved in reaching out to all those who required help. He even received huge applause from all corners for his work. However, the year 2021 did not seem to begin on a good note for the actor. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has lodged a police complaint against Sonu Sood for converting his residential building into a hotel without permission.

According to ANI, "Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without BMC's permission."

According to the reports, Sonu Sood has denied the allegations and has claimed that he had taken all the necessary permissions and was awaiting clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). A report in TOI quotes MBC's complaint: "It has been found that Sonu Sood has instituted/commenced/undertaken/carried out development or changed the user of land. Unauthorised addition/alterations beyond the approved plan and unauthorised change of user from residential to residential hotel building without taking technical sanction from competent authority."

Reacting to the police complaint, Sonu Sood told TOI, "I have taken approval for change of user from the BMC. It was subject to the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. This permission hasn't come due to Covid-19. There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law. This hotel was used to house Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic. If permissions don't come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against the BMC's complaint in the Bombay HC."