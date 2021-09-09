Birthday boy Akshay Kumar shares heartwarming post for late mother, says 'Life goes on'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar with his mother

On his birthday, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a heartwarming post for his mother. Sharing a lovely picture of them together, he also penned a heartfelt note for his late mother. The actor lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on Wednesday morning. A day later on his special day, he shared a happy memory with her as she planted a kiss on a Bollywood superstar's cheek. In his post, Akshay also thanked everyone who shared their condolences and wishes with him.

"Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," he captioned the post.

Post his mother's demise, Akshay took to social media to express his grief. "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence," he wrote.

The 53-year-old star said that his mother passed away peacefully.

"My maa... Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote.

On Tuesday, Akshay had shared a health update about his mother and said that it was a "tough hour" for his family.

"Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," he wrote on Twitter.

