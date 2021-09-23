Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIM RIAZ Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana share awwdorable cruise picture

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana are one of the most loved couples of tinsel town. The two have been cruising together and shared some stunning pictures from their trip. Taking to his Instagram handle, Asim dropped an adorable picture holding Himanshi, where her face is not seen. The duo twin in black in the pictures. "Ve Jatti e barood wargi ..!" Asim captioned the post.

Take a look at their posts:

Asim garnered the spotlight during his stint on season 13 of the show, which aired in 2019, where he met his lady love Himanshi Khurana. He says the controversial reality show has been a game-changer in his life. The couple occasionally share their pictures on social media. Asim and Himanshi enjoy a massive fan following and are fondly called #Asimanshi.

Earlier, Asim treated his fans and followers with one of the most adorable videos of himself and Himanshi performing on his song 'Sky High.' In the video, the couple looked as cute as a button wearing inflatable sumo wrestler costumes.

Speaking about their relationship, Himanshi had earlier told ETimes, "Asim and I are very strong-headed individuals. He stays away from social media and he doesn’t even care who’s saying what. He has a fixed schedule of going to the gym and workout so he doesn’t give attention to all these things. If we are planning a holiday or if he’s going somewhere he will first search for a gym. We both are busy with our lives because I am in Punjab and he’s in Mumbai."

