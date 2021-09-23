Anushka Ranjan reacts to reports of her wedding with Aditya Seal: 'It took me by surprise'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA RANJAN Anushka Ranjan reacts to reports of her wedding with Aditya Seal

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal have been dating for a while now. The duo started met each other four years back at a family event. Recently, there have been reports of the two taking their relationship to the next stage with the institution of marriage. According to Pinkvilla, Aditya and Anushka are all set to tie the knot on November 21. Reacting to this, Anushka said that she was surprised by the reports. She said that when things are concrete, they would comment on them.

Anushka told HT, "It took me by surprise to see that article. But, of course, when things are concrete, we would like to comment."

Talking about her relationship with Aditya, Anushka added, "It has been an amazing learning experience. We come from different worlds and, as a human being, you need to widen your horizon. He showed me a world and a thought process that taught me a lot. They made me who I am today."

Commenting on her personal matters making news headlines, she said she is “not at all” bothered with it. "My work, friends, family and relationships make me ‘me’. I am not defined by one thing and so, it is fine if people speak about any aspect. As long as it is positive, I am okay with that," Anushka added.

Meanwhile, reports that were doing the rounds suggested that Aditya and Anushka are planning to tie the knot in November, this year and preparations for the same have alreadly begun. The couple has reportedly finalised their wedding outfits and are working on the prep for their big day and both the families are very excited for this for the event.

On the professional front, Aditya made his debut in 2002 with Ek Chhoti si Love Story, in which he starred opposite Manisha Koirala. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Rocket Gang. Helmed by Bosco Leslie Martis.

