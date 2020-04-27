Image Source : TWITTER Bhumi Pednekar to share health tips to tackle emotional eating amid coronavirus crisis

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has never been coy about sharing her weight loss journey and from time to time, she gave her followers a treat on Instagram by posting simple weight loss tips. The best part about Bhumi’s weight loss journey is that she did not alter it much, followed an Indian diet and had healthy alternatives. Now, the Saand Ki Aankh actress is all set to share health and nutrition tips to tackle emotional eating during the novel coronavirus lockdown.

"I have always strived to lead a balanced lifestyle and believed in the synergy of how nutrition, what we eat directly impacts our health and fitness. This lockdown, though extremely challenging for all of us because it has changed how we live life and exist, is also impacting our minds and that can throw off diet and nutrition in a big way," said Bhumi, who will initiate the effort with her nutritionist.

"What we eat has a lot to do with how we feel - it's connected and it's mostly emotional. This will create health and fitness issues and I want to share with everyone my nutrition journey through COVID-19 and I hope that people will find this useful."

The actress has maintained a routine and stuck to her nutritious way of life all through the coronavirus pandemic. She credits her nutritionist Dr. Siddhant for her fit body and will be doing a live chat with him to share health and nutrition tips to everyone.

"I have ensured that I'm mobile, I have been working out, I'm on a nutrition rich diet and I have not resorted to binge and junk eating. My nutritionist Dr. Siddhant is a genius and has a wealth of knowledge which has helped me shape my life. I want him to share his knowledge with as many people as possible because he has kept me going despite the lockdown challenges," she said.

After enthralling the audiences with her acting prowess in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi featured in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, opposite Akshay Kumar , Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Netflix's Lust Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Last year, the actress starred in several films, including Sonchiriya, Tushar Hiranandan's Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan. She was last seen in the 2020 release Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The actress has Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati, in the pipeline.

