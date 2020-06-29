Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMIPEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar pledges to feed 550 impoverished families in remembrance of late Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise sent shockwaves not just to the Bollywood industry but the whole country. Even after two weeks of his death, no one is able to recover from deep sorrow. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with him in the film 'Sonchiriya', will provide food to impoverished families as a tribute to the lost star. Taking to her social media, the actress shared the information about the same and informed that she will be joining hands with Ek Saath -- The Earth Foundation for the same. Previously, it was Sushant's debut film director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Kapoor who pledged to feed 3,400 poor families through an NGO.

Bhumi took to Instagram and shared the message that read, "In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let's show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever. --Bhumi."

Bhumi previously mourned his death and shared a throwback photo with him from the sets of Sonchiriya and wrote, "Rest in Peace my friend...

Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR."

She even shared a beautiful and lengthy post for the 'Kai Po Che' actor and wrote, "‘Supernova’ I wake up in the morning & I think of you,I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope."

She promoted the actor's last film 'Dil Bechara' by sharing the poster on Instagram. This film is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 24.

For the unversed, Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His suicide came as a shock for everyone. Moreover, the fact that he was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment from Hinduja Hospital left his family devastated. Mumbai Police is closely investigating the matter and has to date probed as many as 27 people including family, close friends Mukesh Chhabra and Sandeep Ssingh, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and two former employees of Yash Raj Films.

