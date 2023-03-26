Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide in Varanasi; police launch investigation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKANSHADUBEY Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide

In a shocking incident, Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey committed suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. In the Sarnath area, she was found hanging in her hotel room. She was in Varanasi for a movie shoot. Her family has been informed of the incident by the police.

On Saturday, the actress uploaded a video to her Instagram account in which she was seen showing off her dancing skills. However, nobody knew that would be her last Instagram post.

Her sudden demise has shocked fans, who took to her social media account to react to it. One user wrote, "Can't believe. You will be missed forever." Another user commented, "Gone too soon, RIP." A third user wrote, "This is shocking, Bhojpuri industry lost a great artist. Rest in peace."

The actress made headlines almost a month ago when she took to social media to disclose her relationship on Valentine's Day. She had posted photos of herself with co-star Samar Singh. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day."

The Bhojpuri actress was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Akanksha was born in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on October 21, 1997. She has always loved acting and dancing, so she wasted no time starting her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by posting her short acting and dancing videos. Her talent garnered her massive Instagram followers.

She made her debut in the film Meri Jung Mera Faisla and has since appeared in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other films.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing and other details about her tragic demise are awaited.

