Are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating? Duo spotted kissing on dinner date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SELENAGOMEZ, ZAYNMALIK Are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating?

Singers Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez have sparked rumours of a romance after being seen out to dinner together. The two were allegedly spotted kissing. They were reportedly seen holding hands and kissing while out for dinner in New York City. Those nearby didn't notice since they were too at ease with one another and didn't try to hide from the public.

According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

The two were the subject of rumours after TikTok user @klarissa.mpeg shared a text exchange with a friend who identified herself as the pair's hostess at an undisclosed restaurant in the city.

The TikTok user stated that she and her friend work at celebrity hot spots before sharing a screenshot of their discussion in which the friend wrote: "Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them."

Selena Gomez's love life has recently been in the spotlight and making waves, following speculations and rumours surfaced that she and Drew Taggart were dating.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two "are dating and things are still new." The source further stated that the rumoured pair "met through mutual friends in a friendly, low-key way, but had an instant connection and liked each other as people."

However, soon after the rumours spread, Selena debunked those speculations with a cryptic message she posted to her Instagram Story, saying, "I like being alone too much #iamsingle."

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik and Gigi broke up in October last year. The singer has a daughter, Khai, with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

Also read: Ravi Kishan in Aap Ki Adalat: When Bigg Boss changed his life after Bhojpuri films' success made him arrogant

Also read: DYK Guneet Monga was hospitalised after her Oscar win? MM Keeravaani reveals

Latest Hollywood News