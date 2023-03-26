DYK Guneet Monga was hospitalised after her Oscar win? MM Keeravaani reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM DYK Guneet Monga was hospitalised after her Oscar win?

India made waves by winning two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. The Elephant Whisperers won the esteemed award in the best documentary short category, while SS Rajamouli's RRR's Naatu Naatu won in the best original song category. Now, days after the big win, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani has revealed that he and Guneet had opposite reactions to bagging an Oscar.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Keeravani said, "The universe was listening to my prayers and it happened. Which left me in not great excitement. But it was exciting only, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga." He added, "She was not given time to speak her words, so she went breathless and she was hospitalised also."

Earlier, Guneet spoke about her Oscar address being cut. She told Bombay Times, "There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it's India's first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn't have come so far and not be heard. Western media is pulling up The Academy that I did not get to speak. People are so offended that I did not get the chance to deliver my speech. There are videos and tweets online expressing disappointment that I couldn’t get to speak."

She added, "This was India's moment taken away from me. But then, I thought it's okay, I'll come back here and I will make sure I'm heard. I have got multiple opportunities to share my thoughts and it’s heartening to receive all the love. So a little empathy can go a long way here."

Guneet didn't voice any dissatisfaction despite not getting a chance to deliver her winning speech on stage. Later, she gave her speech and shared it on social media.

Check out the video:

Also read: Ravi Kishan in Aap Ki Adalat: When Bigg Boss changed his life after Bhojpuri films' success made him arrogant

Also read: Ravi Kishan in Aap Ki Adalat: "Rs 300-400 cr money has been invested on my face," Bhojpuri actor reveals

Latest Entertainment News