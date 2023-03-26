Aap Ki Adalat: Ravi Kishan breaks silence on his relationship with Nagma

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVIKISHAN Ravi Kishan opens up on his relationship with Nagma

Bhojpuri superstar and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Kishan appeared in the most recent episode of India TV's revered show Aap Ki Adalat. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma grilled the actor with tough questions. During the show, the actor was quizzed about his rumoured relationship with his co-star Nagma, who did numerous films with Ravi Kishan.

Speaking about his affair, Ravi Kishan claimed that when actors work on multiple projects with the same actress, people assume something is brewing. However, this wasn't the case. He stated that they used to do films together because their films were blockbusters. Ravi revealed that they were friends and had a cordial relationship. He also mentioned how everyone knew he was married.

Rajat Sharma then inquired as to whether Bigg Boss had changed him. The Bhojpuri star said, "I had become arrogant after my movies became hits. My wife advised me to join Bigg Boss. After initial reluctance, I went. After remaining locked in their set for three months, when I came out, I had changed a lot. Not only I became popular, but I became a normal person. I sorted out my family life, my wife and children, during that period. After I came out of three months of 'prison' (qaid), I became a prisoner of spirituality. Bigg Boss affected my life deeply."

He added, When you are locked in for a period, you either deteriorate (bigad jaye) or you reform yourself. You have time on your hands, no mobile, no TV, nothing. Whatever you do, you use your brain.

Rajat Sharma also questioned the actor if he thought joining Bigg Boss was a risk given that he had 17 films in the works.To which Ravi Kishan answered, "It was a big risk. I thought by the time I come out, there will be many new heroes. In the film industry, if you are missing for even two days, new heroes emerge. It is natural. Nobody waits for you. We live under a false impression that the industry runs because of you. Nobody should have such a false impression. The wheel of time moves. I knew I was taking a risk, for the sake of my family".

