Ravi Kishan in Aap Ki Adalat

The latest episode of India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat featured Bhojpuri superstar and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Kishan. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma roasted the actor and made him reveal some secrets on the show. Ravi Kishan candidly answered Rajat Sharma's questions on his journey from cinema to politics, while he wins the hearts of the audience with his many popular dialogues, he revealed that Rs 300-400 crore has been invested on his face.

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma, Ravi Kishan said, "I am a vegetarian, a devotee of Lord Shiva, and I do workout daily for one or one and a half hour. Others have businesses, but I do not have any business. I am myself an industry. At the moment, Rs 300-400 crore money has been invested on my face in movies, Netflix and web series, including one with Akshay Kumar. I will have to be careful. I have to keep my producers alive."

Rajat Sharma also questioned the Bhojpuri star that he is considered the Dev Anand of Bhojpuri films. Why does he brings new heroines in every film. Names like Nagma, Rambha, Bageshwari, Rani Chatterjee, Mona Lisa, Prateeksha, Neha Tiwari, Anjana Singh, Sangeeta Tiwari?

To which Ravi Kishan answered in a witty way, "I used to work in three shifts. I used to shoot for 3 movies, even seven movies daily. My fans wanted me to appear in newer roles and with new heroines. The female actors used to become stars, some became busy. I was building the (Bhojpuri) industry. In my third phase, I needed more artistes. I felt if there are more heroines, there will be more heroes and the industry will become bigger. I introduced many female actors and trained them. ...The Bhojpuri community is very big, with nearly 25 crore people. Their life is full of music and dance, right from birth till death. We have a culture full of colour, spirituality, literature, and earthy. That's why most of the names of movies are very colourful, so that people can de-stress and enjoy for at least two hours".

Rajat Sharma also roasted the actor and asked about his songs with derogatory lyrics. He asked about the Bhojpuri film song 'Tohar lehanga uthai deb remote se'. To which Ravi Kishan apologised and said, "Today, here in this show, in front of the whole world, I want to apologize holding both my ears. I didn't sing this song. It was sung by Udit Bhaiya (Udit Narayan). Since I was doing three shifts a day, I went to one of the sets, and the song started playing. I had to perform and then leave for another shoot. I am a spontaneous actor, I do less homework, I read less, and I go directly to the set and perform".

Ravi Kishan contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from his hometown Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh as a Congress candidate but secured only 42,759 votes or 4.25 percent of the total votes.

