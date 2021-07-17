Bharti Singh recalls being national-level rifle shooter, says 'have you seen a fat girl lifting a rifle?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI.LAUGHTERQUEEN Bharti Singh recalls being national-level rifle shooter

Bharti Singh is one of the most successful comedians in India. The diva has been leaving viewers in splits for many years, But this is no hidden secret that she used to be a shooter before turning into a comedian. Bharti was a national-level shooter. She can still aim like a pro and can leave anyone wide-eyed. Recalling those days in a conversation with Maniesh Paul, Bharti revealed that she used to save the money to buy fruits and juice for her family by cutting down on her own food.

Bharti Singh said, "Now even I laugh when someone says this. Have you seen a fat girl lifting a rifle and taking aims? Athletes are slim and trim, seen in tracksuits. Yes, but it is true. I used to be a rifle shooter and even competed at the national level 12 years ago. I have represented Punjab in Pune."

She added, "We used to get free food from the government. I also got ₹15 per day. They used to give us three coupons of ₹5 each and we could get a glass of juice with one coupon. You won’t believe, I used to have one glass of juice, just to ensure I have energy to stand there for hours and practise rifle shooting. The rest, I would save. At the end of the month, I used to get fruits and juices in exchange for those coupons and take them home. I could hardly swallow that one glass of juice, daily. It felt like Diwali, the fruits would be all placed and everyone circled around waiting for one piece of fruit."

Bharti Singh started her journey to fame with The Laughter Challenger which was judged by Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shekhar Suman. She is now seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, wearing many hats. Bharti is also one of the most popular hosts on Indian TV. She has been hosting many episodes of Dance Deewane 3 with husband Haarsh Limbaachiya.