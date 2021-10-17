Barkha Sengupta on Indraneil's absence at daughter's birthday party: She celebrated separately with her dad

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BARKHA SENGUPTA, INDRANEIL Barkha Sengupta on Indraneil's absence at daughter's birthday: She celebrated separately with him

Amid the ongoing speculations about the trouble in the paradise of the couple Barkha and Indraneil Sengupta, the actress celebrated daughter Meira's 10th birthday on October 10 with her birthday with her family and friends. However Indraneil did not attend the celebration.

For the unversed, Barkha and Indraneil's marriage is going through troubled times.The two have been living separately since a few months. While talking to ETimes Barkha opened up about Indraneil's absence from the birthday party, "Since my daughter Meira turned 10, I planned a small gathering. In fact I had been planning it for quite some time. It was a very emotional moment as she kept saying, 'Mumma I am now a double digit number 10. I am no longer a baby.' "

"She got many gifts including a cycle gifted by Indraneil and I gifted her a watch. In fact she had made a list of gifts that she wanted and told my friends that she would like to have those! I wanted to call my entire family and I was happy that my parents flew from Dehradun and my sisters came from Gurgaon and Pune for the birthday," she added.

"Meira celebrated her birthday separately with her dad at his apartment. I am happy he had a cake cutting with her. At the end of the day it was all about making my daughter's birthday special. And I am happy that we had an entire day full of cakes, gifts and people around her to make it special," said the actress.

Both Indraneil and Barkha took to social media to wish their daughter. Indraneil wrote in the caption, "Happy 10th my baby !! May the sun always shine on you. Love you forever."

Barkha said, "Dearest Meira, it’s your 10th BIRTHDAY … a milestone in the life of a mother. There are so many things I want you to be … a fighter, a rebel , compassionate, giving, brave, kind….. the list can go on …. But all I can do is give you the best I can and hope you will be all these things and more !HAPPY BIRTHDAY my baby girl ! You make me so proud , every single day ! You are my Forever."

