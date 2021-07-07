Amid rumours of trouble in marriage with Indraneil, Barkha Sengupta takes solo trip to Benaras; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BARKHA SENGUPTA Amid rumours of trouble in marriage with Indraneil, Barkha Sengupta takes solo trip to Benaras; pics

Amid the ongoing rumors about the trouble in the paradise of the couple Barkha and Indraneil Sengupta, the actress chose to go on a solo trip to Benaras. Barkha Sengupta, who was last seen in Shaadi Mubarak decided to have some self-care time and headed to seeks calm and peace. She took to her Instagram and shared some pictures from her trip.

Sharing her pictures she wrote, "Benaras on a bike … this city is enchanting …. Be it the beliefs of years gone by … the pious temples …. the cursed temple… the broken boat ride…. the last dip in the Ganga … the streets and the ghats … they all have a story to tell … of a time long gone … of a city that survived it all !"

She had been sharing glimpses of her visits to the temples and banks of the river.

On her trip, Barkha met Salma, who has been working towards uplifting the transgender community. She shared a pic of meeting her and wrote, “She’s been through so much just for who she is …. But her spirit is inspirational … Salma.. as she’s lovingly called by some… a person I’m so glad I got to meet and know!”

There have been speculations that Barkha and Neil's marriage is ging through tough times. However, the couple refuted the rumours. While talking to BT, Barkha said, “I am not taking this seriously. Such rumors become a part and parcel of your life when you are in showbiz. Neil and I have spoken about this and we don't feel the need to give it any significance. Neil and I are fine.”

For the unversed, the rumor of an affair between Indraneil and his co-star started when they started doing a movie together, named Tarulotar Bhoot.