Bappi Lahiri celebrates Saraswati Puja with friends and family. See photos

The onset of spring season brings the festival of Basant Panchami which is celebrated all across the country. On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshiped and people associated with music and education celebrate the day with great pomp and show as Saraswati is considered to be the goddess of music and learning. Not only commoners but even many Bollywood celebrities take part in the celebration and in the wake of the same, singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri organized a Saraswati pooja at his home with his family.

The house was decorated with yellow flowers and the idol of the Goddess was decorated with ornaments and flowers. Bappi Lahiri believes that whatever he is today is due to Mother Saraswati. It is due to the grace of Maa Saraswati that people have given him so much love and achievement in music. As the singer completes 50 years in the industry this year, he calls it a gift of mother Saraswati that he and his family members have achieved. Have a look at some of the pictures from the celebration here:

