Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARVINDR KHAIRA Baarish Ki Jaaye: Director Arvindr Khaira shares BTS video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jaani and Sunanda Sharma

Director Arvindr Khaira is one of the best directors in Punjab and now taking over the nation with his unbelievable sense of vision. Arvindr took his Instagram and posted the video reel of Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, lyricist Jaani, and singer-actor Sunanda Sharma. Arvindr Khaira's song “Baarish Ki Jaaye” is written by the nation’s most loved lyricist and music composer Jaani and voiced by the National Film Award Winner B Praak. Nawazuddin Siddique for the very first time will be seen in a music album "Baarish ki Jaaye" made under Desimelodies production.

Director Arvindr Khaira posted the BTS video reel and captioned it as “Ye Sooraj se bhi kehdo apni aag bhuja ke kare.. Agar Us se baate karni hai..............? Glimpse of Audio #prereleased #nawazuddinsiddiqui #sunandasharma #jaani #bpraak #teamarvindrkhaira #desimelodies". The song is releasing on 27th March which is based on True Story.

Arvindr Khaira is a brilliant music video director who is known widely to direct songs like “Soch”, “Mann Bharrya”, “Kya Baat Ay”, “Nikle Currant”, “Pachtaoge”, ” Filhall”, “Tu Yaad Aya”, “Jinke Liye” all these songs are loved by people throughout the world. “Baarish Ki Jaaye” is going to be a wonderful song with a very touching and based on a true story.

The director, lyricist, and the casts are leaving no stones unturned for raising the hype for their upcoming song that will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma, to explain their chemistry in the music video. Also, in another post Arvindr reminded the date of his upcoming song and captioned it “Few more days ... excited for 27th March @nawazuddin._siddiqui paaji @jaani777 @desimelodies”. The director and his entire team are eagerly waiting for 27th March, the day their masterpiece song will be released.

The teaser of “Baarish Ki Jaaye” was released recently on Youtube that collected more than 3.5 million views in just 2 days. Fans all over the world has some expectation from "Baarish Ki Jaaye".