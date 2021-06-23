Ayushmann Khurrana says he was 'University ka most famous guy,' shares throwback picture from college

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana says he was 'University ka most famous guy'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to leave her fans amazed. Talk about his 'unconventional' characters in the films or his social media presence, the actor knows how to keep his audience hooked. On Wednesday, the actor shared a throwback picture from his college days, leaving his fans impressed with his shayari. Ayushmann studied at Punjab University. Calling himself 'University ka most famous guy,' the actor also revealed that he was very shy.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "बात है Panjab University के hut number fourteen की. मुस्कान है बेफ़िक्र everyday routine की.... Mass comm dept की पुरानी बिल्डिंग के पीछे. समोसा और चाय..... University ka most famous guy, फिर भी quite shy."

Amid the Covid lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has been quite active on social media. Recently, he also shared his covid pandemic survival kit with his fans. He shared a video that showed the list of things that are a must for the 36-year-old actor that includes a journal for scribbling thoughts, his favourite sneakers and t-shirt, a novel and a warm drink for him to drink. Also COVID essentials, mask and sanitizer were musts.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the video and captioned the same, "My essentials" and completed the same with hashtag #COVID19. Well, not just the video but also the stunning view from his balcony caught everyone's attention.

Ayushmann Khurrana's equity has been soaring over the past few years. He has delivered eight back-to-back hits in theatres and won a National Award at the same time, striking that balance despite constantly departing from what is traditionally expected from the Bollywood hero. Ayushmann credits his social entertainers for his success.

"Whatever my equity is today, is mainly due to the success of my social entertainers, which made me connect to the people of India. These films have told people who I am, how I think and what my intent is as an entertainer," he says.

On the professional front, Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo which co-featured Amitabh Bachchan. He currently has three films lined up. He will be seen in "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", "Anek" and "Doctor G".