Ayushmann Khurrana misses Surekha Sikri as he celebrates 3 years of Badhaai Ho

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana misses Badhaai Ho actress Surekha Sikri

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been a part of films that have delivered important messages along with hearty entertainment. His film 'Badhaai Ho' is one such example. The film completed three years on Monday and Ayushmann took to Instagram to remember late actress Surekha Sikri. The veteran actress passed away on July 16 this year. She played the role of Ayushmann's grandmother in the film. As Badhaai Ho clocked 3 years, the actor shared a picture with the late Surekha Sikri and said, "#3yearsOfBadhaaiHo Surekha ji you’re terribly missed."

Gajraj Rao also shared a video from BTS of Badhaai Ho and wrote, "Badhaai Ho to the Badhaai Ho team for completing 3 years."

"Most of my films are meant for families to come in and engage, take back an important message and most importantly, be thoroughly entertained. I have been blessed to find scripts that are new, unique and have a family audience skew as well. 'Badhaai Ho, for me, ticked all these boxes and I'm thankful that the film triggered an important conversation in India about how society should react to late pregnancy. Society conditions us to react in a certain way when such things happen," Ayushmann expressed.

Helmed by Amit Sharma, 'Badhaai Ho' revolves around a woman in her 50s who gets pregnant and has to face the wrath of society. Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, late Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra also featured in the film, which bagged several National Awards.