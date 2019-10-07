Monday, October 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. VIDEO: Ayushmann Khurrana or Akshay Kumar- who's your favourite bald Bala?

VIDEO: Ayushmann Khurrana or Akshay Kumar- who's your favourite bald Bala?

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen dancing in his bald avatar from his film Bala on Akshay Kumar's track Shaitaan Ka Saala from his upcoming film Housefull 4.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2019 16:45 IST
Representative News Image

VIDEO: Ayushmann Khurrana or Akshay Kumar- who's your favourite bald Bala?

Just yesterday, the fans got excited to know that Akshay Kumar would be sharing the upcoming song Shaitan Ka Saala from his comic-flick Housefull 4. Well, it seems that we've got not one but two Bala's coming up for you and the other one is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana. Interestingly, both of them are bald and their characters in their films too have the same name. 

In Akshay's video, we saw him grooving with the ladies in the song's teaser which happens to be the re-created version of Tony Montana’s superhit track Bala. On Monday, Ayushmann too shared a video dancing on the same song in his bald character along with co-star Abhishek Banerjee, who kisses his bald head in the end. He captioned, the video as, "Bala ko pukara #Bala aa gaya! Best of luck @akshaykumar sir. Hum bhi jald aa rahe hain."

Akshay, sharing the poster and teaser of the song wrote, "All set to meet Bala from 1419 in #ShaitanKaSaala? Song out today from our movie #Housefull4."

Talking about the film Housefull 4, it is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and stars Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, among others. The film is slated to release on 25th October. Have a look at the trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGul Panag's #20YearChallenge: Actress' old Maldives pic stuns netizens Next Story  