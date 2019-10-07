VIDEO: Ayushmann Khurrana or Akshay Kumar- who's your favourite bald Bala?

Just yesterday, the fans got excited to know that Akshay Kumar would be sharing the upcoming song Shaitan Ka Saala from his comic-flick Housefull 4. Well, it seems that we've got not one but two Bala's coming up for you and the other one is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana. Interestingly, both of them are bald and their characters in their films too have the same name.

In Akshay's video, we saw him grooving with the ladies in the song's teaser which happens to be the re-created version of Tony Montana’s superhit track Bala. On Monday, Ayushmann too shared a video dancing on the same song in his bald character along with co-star Abhishek Banerjee, who kisses his bald head in the end. He captioned, the video as, "Bala ko pukara #Bala aa gaya! Best of luck @akshaykumar sir. Hum bhi jald aa rahe hain."

Akshay, sharing the poster and teaser of the song wrote, "All set to meet Bala from 1419 in #ShaitanKaSaala? Song out today from our movie #Housefull4."

Talking about the film Housefull 4, it is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and stars Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, among others. The film is slated to release on 25th October. Have a look at the trailer here:

