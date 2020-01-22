Ayushmann Khurrana adds Shubh Mangal 'Zyada' Saavdhan twist to his social media

Ayushmann Khurrana and other stars of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have added 'Zyada' to their social media names

Ayushmann Khurrana is back with his 'genre' of film and his fans can't wait to see him onscreen again. Ayushmann leaves no stone unturned for the promotion of the film and he captures the imagination of his audience with his promotional idea. Now, the actor has discovered a new idea to get the people's attention, the actors of Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have added a quirky twist to their names on social media accounts.

Ayushmann, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo have added 'Zyada' to their social media names. So, Ayushmann Khurrana has become Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana and so on.

The trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been winning hearts ever since it was unveiled. The trailer has already got over 28.5 million views on YouTube. The film is being seen as Bollywood's progressive leap towards telling same-sex love stories.

TVF fame actor Jitendra Kaushik will be seen opposite Ayushmann in Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is a sequel to Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

This will be the first time that Ayushmann will be seen playing a gay character onscreen. Talking about the film, Ayushmann said, “It is an important film that had to be made and when I heard the narration, I was bowled over immediately with the impact it had on me. It’s funny, quirky, important from a social messaging point of view and it keeps one invested and engaged completely. It’s not every day that you find a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and I’m proud to be a part of this project.”

Directed by Hitesh Kevalya Shubh Mangal Zyada will hit the theaters on February 21.