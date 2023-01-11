Avneet Kaur faces flak over revealing clothes in Instagram photos, netizens say 'thoda decency rakho'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AVNEETKAUR_13 Avneet Kaur shared hot photos on Instagram which attracted criticism

Avneet Kaur started her acting career in TV as a child artist. Now, after years of hard work, her Bollywood movie is coming up opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Avneet enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her over 13 million followers love to interact with her over Instagram updates. However, of late, Avneet's bold avatar in revealing clothes has not been liked by a section of social media users. While many liked this look of hers, others slammed the 21-year-old actress.

Avneet Kaur's bold avatar on social media

Avneet Kaur has a fit body and likes to flaunt it in social media photos. From bikini tops, to monokini and short dresses, Avneet never backs down in putting her fashionable foot forward. Avneet looks bold and beautiful in the photos and her fans love to see this side of her. In some images, while Avneet flaunted her toned belly in a bikini, in other images she left something to imagination in velvet dresses, monokini and dresses with plunging necklines. Check out her hot photos that are raising the temperature online.

Netizens slam Avneet's bold avatar

While many loved Avneet's bold side, others slammed her in the comments section. A social media user said, "Urfi javed duplicate (sic)." Another one said, "Idk y avneet started to expose her body more than her works (sic)." A third commented, "May b she want to b more bold n shameless in 2023 (sic)."

Avneet Kaur's Bollywood debut

Avneet Kaur's Bollywood debut will be in the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, which marks actor Kangana Ranaut's production debut. It will premiere on the streaming platform Prime Video. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is directed by Sai Kabir of Revolver Rani fame.

