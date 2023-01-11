Priyanka Chopra gets Lord Krishna soft toy from fan for Malti Marie, actress humbled | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMI Priyanka Chopra was gifted a soft toy by fan in London

Priyanka Chopra was in London recently for the launch of her limited-edition Universal Colour Collection with Max Factor. The actress was interacting with fans online and asked them to meet up with her. At a gathering, Priyanka was gifted a Lord Krishna soft toy for her daughter Malti Marie and the video from the time has been going viral on social media. Not only did Priyanka accept the gift that the fan had brought for her daughter, but her humble gesture upon receiving it was also loved by the netizens.

Priyanka Chopra gets a gift from fan

In London, Priyanka Chopra was surrounded by fans who had come to meet her. One of the people gave her a Lord Krishna soft toy and said that they had brought it for her daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka smiled and accepted it. She also thanked the fan for their sweet gesture. The video from the streets of London where she interacted with her fans has been going viral on social media. Netizens have also been left excited with the wholesome video of Priyanka and her fan's interaction.

When another fan asked how her daughter was, she smiled and said that everything was fine.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the romantic drama It's All Coming Back To Me, co-starring Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion in a cameo role. It will be released in cinema halls in the US on February 10. The movie is based on the 2016 German film SMS für Dich by Karoline Herfurth. She will also be seen in the Amazon Prime video web series Citadel, opposite Eternals and Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. It is created by Russo Brothers of Extraction and Avengers fame.

