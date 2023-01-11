Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate daughter Vamika's 2nd birthday; both share adorable photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma's Instagram upload

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter turned 2 today and the yummy mummy of Bollywood can't be more thankful for the world's best gift she has ever received. The actress took to her Instagram handle to express her joy on Vamika's birthday. She shared a candid photo in which Vamika can be seen kissing Anushka's face as the actor laughs during an outing. Anushka has always been very strict towards the privacy of her personal life, so even in this photo Vamika's face was not revealed.

She captioned the post, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open" with a heart emoji. Anushka's brother and producer Karnesh Ssharma also expressed his love and commented with a series of evil eye amulets and red heart emojis in the comments section.

See the post here:

How can daddy Virat Kohli lack behind in wishing his little princess a happy birthday? Virat also shared a candid photo of playing with Vamika. "My heartbeat is 2", he captioned the post.

Well, it seems Vamika already got her birthday gift from daddy Virat Kohli as he scored the first century of the year in yesterday's IND vs SL 1st ODI match. Anushka being a proud wife shared a post appreciating her husband's achievement. She shared a photo of the television with Virat Kohli celebrating his century and shared it with a big red heart emoji via Instagram stories.

Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter on January 11, 2021. In a statement on Instagram at the time, the cricketer confirmed the news saying, "We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives.” Weeks later, the two announced their daughter's name and explained its meaning.

Anushka and Virat welcomed the new year with Vamika in Dubai, and shared a bunch of pictures of their trip. Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika in 2021. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and has been shot in Kolkata and the UK.

