Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Watch: Salman Khan's Naatu Naatu moment with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli

Watch: Salman Khan's Naatu Naatu moment with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli

A throwback video of Salman Khan dancing to the Golden Globe award-winning Telugu song Naatu Naatu has been going viral on social media.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: January 11, 2023 17:30 IST
Salman Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRRMOVIE Salman Khan shared the stage with RRR team on Bigg Boss 15

Naatu Naatu had become a trending hit already but it's Golden Globes 2023 win has elevated its status even more. While the world soaks in the Naatu Naatu fever, a throwback video of Bollywood star Salman Khan dancing to the song with RRR team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli has been going viral on social media. Team RRR promoted the movie on a pan-India scale and even arrived on Bigg Boss 15 where they joined the show host Salman Khan on stage and danced together. 

Salman Khan does 'Naatu Naatu' dance  

Not just the Naatu Naatu song but the hook step has also been loved by the fans. In the trending reels and videos on social media, fans could be seen doing their own versions of Naatu Naatu and Salman Khan was not too far behind when team RRR joined him on the Bigg Boss stage. He matched steps and the high octane energy of Jr NTR and Ram Charan as they grooved to Naatu Naatu together. Later, Alia Bhatt and director SS Rajamouli also danced with Salman on the song. 

 

Read: Capturing SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and MM Keeravani's 'Naatu Naatu' victory moment  

Salman Khan congratulates team RRR on Golden Globe win 

After Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes Award for Best Song (Motion Picture), Salman Khan congratulated composer MM Keeravaani and the entire team of RRR on social media. "Congratulations team #RRR for a well deserved win at the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu (sic)."

Read: SS Rajamouli on RRR song Naatu Naatu winning Golden Globe: Thanks Jr NTR, Ram Charan for slaying it 

On the movies front, Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will release on the occasion of Eid later this year.

Related Stories
Golden Globes Awards 2023: Excited Ram Charan, Jr NTR & SS Rajamouli celebrate Naatu Naatu victory

Golden Globes Awards 2023: Excited Ram Charan, Jr NTR & SS Rajamouli celebrate Naatu Naatu victory

Who is MM Keeravani? Man who bagged Golden Globe Award 2023 for RRR song Naatu Naatu

Who is MM Keeravani? Man who bagged Golden Globe Award 2023 for RRR song Naatu Naatu

DYK Golden Globe winner 'Naatu Naatu' was shot outside Ukraine President Zelenskyy's residence?

DYK Golden Globe winner 'Naatu Naatu' was shot outside Ukraine President Zelenskyy's residence?

Apart from this, he will play a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan starter Pathaan, releasing on January 25. His highly-anticipated Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi will release on Diwali 2023. 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News