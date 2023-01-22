Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Suniel Shetty assures paparazzi, says 'Kal bacho ko leke aata hoon'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ATHIYASHETTY VERIFIED Athiya Shetty's Instagram upload

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations have started in full swing and paparazzi can't keep calm to get glimpses of the event. Ahead of the daughter's wedding, daddy Suniel Shetty arrived at his Khandala house to check on the last-minute details of the big day. As the actor spotted all the paparazzi, he assured that the couple will pose for pictures afterward for the photographers.

In a video shared on social media, Suniel can be seen getting out of his car and walking up to the waiting media. He said, “Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko (We are coming tomorrow. I'll bring the kids tomorrow).' Placing a hand to his chest, he add, "Apne jis tareke se pyaar dikhya uske liye bohut bohut... (The way you have all shown love towards them, thank you a lot).” He thanked the waiting paparazzi for their support as they congratulated him on the upcoming wedding that is reportedly going to take place tomorrow.

Suniel also directed a member of his team to make sure to take care of the media persons. Later, he speaks in Marathi to the photogs and tells them that while no one will come out today for pictures but tomorrow he will make an appearance with his wife Mana Shetty and daughter Athiya and KL Rahul will pose for them after their wedding.

Earlier, videos of the decorations at the Khandala surfaced on the internet. The bungalow was all decked up in fairy lights, roses and golden shamiana. The wedding festivities already started on January 21 and according to reports there is a ‘no phone policy’. The guests have been requested not to post photos or videos online. The wedding ceremony, being held on Monday, is reported to be 'an extremely close-knit family affair'. Only close friends and family will be invited with a few from the industry attending.

