Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim soon to welcome their first child; actress announces pregnancy with cute post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MS.DIPIKA Dipika Kakar's Instagram post with husband Shoaib Ibrahim

'Bigg Boss 12' winner and television actor Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child together. The Telly couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple made the announcement on social media with the cutest post. On Sunday, both took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the good news with their fans.

Dipika took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute photo of baby shoes and wrote, "Every Moment will be Cherished when your footsteps will join ours. Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one"

Announcing the news Shoaib wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai...Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one". He broke the news with an adorable picture in which he could be seen sitting with his wife Dipika in white outfits and white caps with 'Mom to be' and 'Dad to be' text written on it. The couple can be seen showing their back to the camera lens.

Friends, family and fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and congratulatory wishes. "Congratulations for the new beginning," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Masha'Allah mashallah very happy to hear this news lots of love and prayers for both of you." "Mashallah we all are excited and happy for you," another fan commented. A user wrote, "Congratulations both of you and your family we are so happy to hear this."

Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love with each other. The couple tied the knot in February 2018 and since then they have been quite active on social media while sharing beautiful glimpses of their personal life.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrate Sunaina Roshan's birthday with family | Photos

Also Read: Selfiee Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi go crazy in remake of Malayalam film Driving Licence

Latest Entertainment News