Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrate Sunaina Roshan's birthday with family | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRDTTBOT Hrithik Roshan's family photo

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan turned 51 today and the whole Roshan family came together to celebrate the day. Pinkie Roshan shared a glimpse of their midnight cake-cutting. Actress Saba Azad was seen posing alongside Hrithik Roshan and his family as she attended the birthday bash. Present at the birthday party were Hrithik's sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, Pashmina Roshan, uncle-music composer Rajesh Roshan, as well as the actor's father Rakesh. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to wish her daughter and share a glimpse of the birthday celebrations.

Pinkie wrote in her Instagram caption: "Happy birthday to my darling daughter Sunainaa my sunshine, my life, my heartbeat. Your happiness means the world to all of your family, we love you. The orange candles, the flowers in yellow, the colours of the cake say it all we want your life filled with colours."

For the unversed, Sunaina Roshan is a cancer survivor. Last year on her birthday, Pinkie Roshan penned a heart-melting note for her daughter. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my darling daughter @roshansunaina … my sunshine, my life, my heartbeat, your happiness means the world to all of your family we love you. The orange candles the flowers in yellow the colours of the cake says it all … we want your life filled with colours."

The rumoured lovebirds also gave glimpses of their candid moments on Christmas eve, Hrithik shared pictures of the holiday with his sons Hrehaan-Hridhaan, partner Saba and cousins Pashmina and Eshaan. The caption read, “Merry Christmas, beautiful people.” All of them were seen posing with an umbrella atop a snow-covered mountain in France.

Hrithik and Saba were first seen together on a date in Mumbai in early 2022. Since then, Saba has joined Hrithik at various events and family get-togethers. They also celebrated Diwali and Christmas together. On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. He is also said to be featured in Rohit Dhawan’s next. Hrithik was last seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: Why Karan Johar dropped him from Dostana 2? Actor reveals for the FIRST time

Also Read: Selfiee Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi go crazy in remake of Malayalam film Driving Licence

Latest Entertainment News