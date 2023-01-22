Selfiee Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi go crazy in remake of Malayalam film Driving Licence

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movie is Selfiee

Selfiee Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have joined hands for the first time in the remake of Malayalam film Driving Licence. The trailer of the film was released on Sunday and going by the video, the two Bollywood actors promise a madcap comedy ride. The film directed by Raj Mehta also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Iss kahaani ka villain toh pata nahi par hero #Selfiee hai! Watch #SelfieeTrailer now. #Selfiee releasing only in cinemas on 24th Feb."

Watch the trailer of Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee here:

'Selfiee' is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama 'Driving Licence'. The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. The original comedy-drama film follows a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills, who loses his licence and how the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu ), who happens to be his fan.

For the film, Akshay and Emraan, will also be seen having a dance-off on the recreated version of the song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. The original number is from the 1994 film 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' featuring Akshay alongside Saif Ali Khan.

'Selfiee' is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will also mark Prithviraj Sukumaran and Magic Frames' debut in Hindi cinema production.

Meanwhile, Akshay will star next in 'OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and the yet-to-titled 'Soorarai Pottru' remake. Emraan is reported to be seen in 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Latest Bollywood News