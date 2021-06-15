Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHA NEGI Asha Negi wishes to go on a road trip with Ranbir Kapoor just like he did with Deepika in film Tamasha

Actress Asha Negi Asha Negi, who will be soon seen in the web show Khaabon Ke Parindey says she would like to go on a road trip with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, just as he did with actress Deepika Padukone in the 2015 film "Tamasha". "I am a mountain-person. So, my next trip will be to a place where there's a lot of nature, mountains and a place that I'd be able to trek. I'd actually love to go on a road trip with Ranbir Kapoor, just like he did with Deepika in the film 'Tamasha'," Asha said.

"That vibe, banter and experience is something I want to feel, too. I am such a huge fan of him and I look up to his work. I am a true fangirl when it comes to Ranbir. Getting to explore new places and cities with him would be an experience of a lifetime. We'd rent a caravan just like we did in 'Khwabon Ke Parindey' and keep exploring places!" Asha reveals her wishful thinking.

"Khwabon Ke Parindey" is set in the scenic landscapes of Australia, and is about three friends and a stranger who embark on a road trip from Melbourne to Perth.

Portraying the character of Bindiya, Asha said: "Asha is 50-60 per cent Bindiya in real-life. This character has helped me break my stereotypical image. I play a girl of today who has realistic issues. She's not fake and that's why I relate to her a lot. My friends would agree to this because once they saw the trailer of 'Khwabon Ke Parindey', most of them said 'yeh toh tu hi hai (this is you)'."

Earlier Asha opened up about her breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani. The duo dated for six long years before calling it quits last year. Their fans were very upset to know about their breakup. She revealed that it's been a year and the duo has now moved on. She also stressed that Rithvik and her are still friends and reach out to each other if they want to.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Asha Negi said, "It’s good. We both are on good terms and whenever we want to talk to each other, we want to say or convey something to each other, we do that and it’s all normal. He has moved on, I have moved on. It has been more than a year now, we all should move on."

She added, "You want the other person to be happy, healthy and be at the top, successful… I think that’s the most important thing. I think that is great. We both want the best for each other. That is something which is beautiful, which should be there."

The series also stars Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe and Tushar Sharma. The six-episode series is directed by Tapasvi Mehta and it streams on Voot.

-with IANS inputs