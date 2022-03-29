'We all have become orphans...' Asha Bhosle breaks down while remembering sister Lata Mangeshkar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHA BHOSLE Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle became emotional during the photo installation ceremony of her late sister and India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyamandir Hall in Mumbai. While speaking to the media, Asha, with tears in her eyes, recalled, "'My blessings are always with you whether you come here or not. Mai, Baba and I are always there for you.' Now after her, whose blessings should I seek? Whom should I tell my troubles?"

"When we were very young, then Baba left, and after Mai, Lata didi took care of us all as a father, and today after her. We all have become orphans. I never thought that all this would happen so soon. She should have been with us guiding us for at least a few more years," she added. Lata Mangeshkar's other siblings Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar were also present at the occasion, which was conducted on Monday.

Her photograph was unveiled by veteran star Vikram Gokhale. ALSO CHECK: Lata Mangeshkar's beautiful bond with sister Asha Bhosle in pictures

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 at a hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old melody queen tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Several celebrities attended her last rites at Shivaji Park on Sunday including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

