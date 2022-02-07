In the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle shares childhood pic with legendary singer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHA BHOSLE Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames in a public funeral with full state honours, held at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai on Sunday evening. After the mourners paid their last respects to Lata's body draped in the National Tricolour on a flower-bedecked pedestal, Asha Bhosle took to social media to share a childhood photo in the memory of her elder sister.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday night, Bhosle, 88, posted a picture from their childhood days, in which she looks adorable with her beautiful sister. In the caption, she wrote, "Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I." Several members of the film fraternity and fans poured in supporting comments. "Adorable," A R Rahman wrote. Hrithik Roshan dropped a heart emoticon. "Hum sub aapke saath hai ma'am #lataji hum sub ke #dilo main hai hamesha raheygi," a fan added.

The 92-year-old melody queen died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

Several celebrities attended her last rites at Shivaji Park on Sunday including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects. Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday