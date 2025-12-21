Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian cricketer to register major milestone in 1st T20I against Sri Lanka Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian and second overall cricketer to complete 4000 runs in T20I cricket. The 29-year-old achieved the feat in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam. The southpaw was only 18 runs shy of the record.

Visakhapatnam:

Star batter Smriti Mandhana became the first India international to score 4000 runs in T20I cricket. The 29-year-old was 18 runs shy of the historic milestone, which was eventually achieved in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Chasing only 122 runs, the southpaw managed a positive start and reached the milestone with a boundary in the fifth over of the game.

Meanwhile, Mandhana stands second on the list of most runs by a women’s cricketer in T20Is. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates tops the list with 4716 runs to her name in the format. Now, given that Mandhana has plenty of time in her hand, it’s only expected for the cricketer to surpass Bates and hold the prestigious position sooner rather than later.

Most runs in women's T20Is:

Player Runs Suzie Bates 4716 Smriti Mandhana 4000* Harmanpreet Kaur 3654 Chamari Athapaththu 3473 Sophie Devine 3431

On the other hand, Shafali Verma failed to establish her authority in the middle in the first T20I. The youngster made 9 runs off five balls before Kawya Kavindi got the better of her in the second over of the game.

What happened in the first innings?

Opting to bowl first, India dominated Sri Lanka in the first innings. The visitors struggled heavily to rotate strike or deal in boundaries, despite India dropping several catches in the middle. Debutant Vaishnavi Sharma, in the meantime, had a memorable time in the middle, conceding only 16 runs in her four overs.

Kranti Goud, Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani registered one wicket each as Sri Lanka posted only 121 runs on the board. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side never looked to be in control on a pitch that didn’t look in bad shape. It was on the slower side but at least 160 felt gettable. So, Sri Lanka might actually be disappointed with their effort with the bat.