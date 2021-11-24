As wedding season storms Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh says, 'I believe in institute of marriage' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKUL PREET SINGH Rakul Preet Singh

Wedding bells are ringing loudly in Bollywood these days. All the lovebirds are getting married including Rajkummar Rao- Pratralekhaa, Anushka Ranjan- Aditya Seal, Shraddha Arya and others. Rumours have it that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the not as well in the first week of December. Just when fans were getting excited, the word on the street has it that actress Rakul Preet Singh is also taking the next step in her relationship with beau Jackky Bhagnani soon. Talking about this wedding season in Bollywood, Rakul revealed whose wedding she is most excited for and said that she believes in the institution of marriage.

Rakul Preet Singh said, "I'm excited for everyone I think, it's great when two people come together and take the next step. It's a huge step and I wish them all the luck. I really believe in the Institute of marriage and I think it's beautiful. If two people can complement each other and grow together, and I'm excited about everyone's wedding, I just wish them all the luck and a beautiful journey here on."

Making her Bollywood debut with Divya Kumar's directorial debut Yaariyan in 2014, Rakul Preet Singh managed to carve a niche for herself in mainstream cinema in a span of a few years. The year 2022 appears to be hers with movies like Attack, Doctor G, Mayday and Thank God releasing in the first six months. Talking about how different her characters are in each film, the actress quipped that she is grateful as good films are coming her way.

She said, "I can say is I'm extremely grateful that 2022 is looking so filled and, has a bunch of good films coming from my end, I'm hoping they're good films. And I'm very excited. Of course, there are too many releases because of two years of COVID delays. But nevertheless, I'm just glad that they will see the face of a theatre. And each role is very different, to begin with 'Attack', which is releasing in Jan, and then we have 'Mayday' and 'Doctor G' and 'Thank God', four releases in the first six months of the next year. All of them are very different. In 'Mayday', you will see me as a pilot. In 'Attack', you'll see me in a very different role. In 'Doctor G', I'm a gynaecologist and 'Thank God' is a slice of life film. From the look to the characters, everything is very different. I can't reveal too much right now. But once you see every film, I hope you find the difference and I hope audiences like it."

Born in Delhi, a popular face of beauty pageants, a charming name down South to becoming a promising Bollywood star and now an entrepreneur with her app Starring You going LIVE, Rakul Preet Singh has ticked all the boxes. Reflecting on her journey, the actress said, "I am just very grateful that I could follow my dreams. And that I could do what I like, I had the support of my family to chase my dream. I am not someone who looks back at the journey because I feel that there is still soo much for me to do. This is just the beginning.

"I am just completely in gratitude for all the love I have received from the audiences whether it is South or Hindi and all the people who have been a part of my journey and helped me through it. And all the people who have taught me soo much through this journey. I always think that this is an ongoing process. I never sit back and look at what I have achieved because I think there is still a lot more to do," added the actress.