Arjun Reddy actor Rahul Ramakrishna announces his wedding with romantic picture

Tollywood actor Rahul Ramakrishna who shot to fame with 'Arjun Reddy', has revealed that he will soon be tying the knot. The actor also posted an intimate photo of himself and his fiancee Bindu. Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared a picture kissing his bride-to-be and wrote, "Getting married, finally, soonly!." Several fans sent supportive comments on the post. Before the pandemic, Rahul, who made a name for himself in Tollywood with multiple blockbusters, had planned to marry his lady love, Bindu.

Bindu is a software developer, and the couple had previously planned a simple registered wedding.

Telugu actor, and comedian Rahul Ramakrishna who made his acting debut with 'Sainma,' become popular with the 2017 blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. The actor previously revealed that Bindu was a big fan his work. At a gathering, the couple initially met. When Bindu offered him a ride back home because he couldn't locate one, the two connected. "I thought that was a pretty thoughtful gesture on the part of a stranger. As we opened up on the ride, our relationship began."

"We have a lot in common, whether it's personality or professional attributes," Rahul recalled.

Apart from 'Arjun Reddy', Rahul has a couple of big movies included in his biography, while his recent appearance in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster pan-India movie 'RRR' grabbed him more appreciation. Next, he is awaiting the release of Naga Shourya's 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari' and Rana Daggubati's 'Virata Parvam.'

(With IANS inputs)