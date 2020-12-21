Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Arjun Rampal appears before NCB for questioning in Bollywood drug case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. Earlier, Rampal had sought time till December 21 to appear before the NCB. He was summoned by the anti-drug agency to appear before it on December 16.

Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter. NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets.

Actor Arjun Rampal reaches Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has summoned by the agency to appear before it for questioning in a drug case. pic.twitter.com/5qzDJ7Ers9 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.

-With ANI inputs