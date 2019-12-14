Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
  Aparshakti Khurana is lucky to have a helpful team

Aparshakti Khurana is these days getting an appreciation for his performance in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2019 11:56 IST
Actor Aparshakti Khurana has thanked his team for always taking care of him. According to him, it's his team that helps him to focus completely on his work without any distraction.

"I am very lucky to have a team which doesn't leave my side. I never have to worry about certain things which can really derail any actor from focusing on giving their 100 percent in acting.

"My team is very hardworking. They ensure that nothing distracts me. More than me, they have a professional attitude towards everything," he said.

On the film front, Aparshakti is currently being lauded for his performance in "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

