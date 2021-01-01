Anushka Sharma wishes love and prosperity to fans, shares lovestruck picture with Virat Kohli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Anushka Sharma shares lovestruck pictures with Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. The couple rang in the New Year with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic and a few other friends. Taking to her social media Anushka wished love and prosperity for her fans, friends and followers, in New Year. The actress shared a few lovestruck pictures with Virat, teasing her fans with some perfect 'Couple Goals.'

The photos from an intimate dinner showed Anushka, Virat, Hardik, and Natasha posing at the dinner table. While the other was one of Virat and Anushka, where the actress looked stunning in a short printed black dress.

“Wishing you all bountiful of love, happiness and prosperity this new year. From us to you,” Anushka wrote on Instagram.

Virat also shared pictures from the celebration. “Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021,” he wrote on Instagram.

Actress Anushka Sharma is all set to enter into another remarkable phase of her life ie. motherhood. Anushka and Virat announced the arrival of their newborn in January 2021. As to-be mother Anushka has entered the last stretch of her pregnancy, in an interview with Vogue magazine she announced that both Virat and Anushka wish to raise their child away from the public spotlight and keep the baby away from social media.

Anushka said, "We do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."