Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take fun Instagram quiz, share who says sorry first after the fight

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take fun Instagram quiz

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli know exactly how to entertain their fans. The duo is one of the most adorable couples in the industry and fans love to call them Virushka. While they keep their personal life private, the duo took a break and challenged each other in a fun Instagram quiz. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "@virat.kohli and I took a break with @instagram....A 3 Part quiz , lots of laughter and 2 super competitive people... we were suuuuper chill and played by the rules (or not) Watch to find out who won!"

In the video, Anushka challenged Virat to answer questions about the Hindi film industry at which he failed miserably, while the Indian skipper asked Anushka about cricket. Interestingly, Anushka answered the questions about cricket correctly, leaving her husband amazed. In the second round, the duo opened up about who is more likely to say sorry first after a fight and Anushka claimed that she does. To this, Virat said, "I am not even challenging this." On the other hand, Virat confessed that he is bad loser.

Check out the video here-

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a power couple. They always manage to bring a smile on their fans' faces with their cuteness.

Talking about their careers, Anushka Sharma has treated her fans with amazing web shows like Pataal Lok and Bulbull during the lockdown. Fans were all praise for the actress's choices as a producer. Sharing about her process of picking up stories and scripts, Anushka said, "Being Army kids, we are always open to new ideas and all that travelling really helped us understand local stories. Such experiences not only helped us in storytelling, but also made us look at things in different ways rather than a set societal perspective."

"The business of production is tricky and even the most experienced cannot say that they have figured it out. You just learn from your mistakes. Even when things don't work the way you wanted, they give us learnings," she said.

As an actress, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has been spending quality time with her husband Virat Kohli since then.

Virat and Anushka have been married for more than two years and this is the first time that they are spending quality time with each other. The actress had even shared that during the first six months of their marriage, they had spent only 21 days together. In an interview with Vogue, she said, "People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage