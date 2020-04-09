After Deepveer's Mickey-Minnie version, Anushka and Virat get transformed into Shaggy and Velma

Anushka Sharma was seen giving Virat Kohli a haircut last week.

Anushka Sharma is spending her time well in quarantine with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. She shared pictures of the couple playing with a pet dog, giving Virat a haircut and playing board game monopoly with her family.

However, the pictures in which Anushka can be seen giving Virat a haircut inspired a doodle artist for an adorable cartoon that featured Virat and Anushka as Shaggy and Velma from animated TV series 'Scooby Doo'.

Anushka shared the artwork made by Instagram user '@arpitdudewal', saying "Love the details--Virat’s grey’s" in her Instagram story.

On Tuesday, Anushka posted a picture of herself with her parents and husband Virat, completely engrossed into a game of monopoly. She also asked her fans to guess the winner of the game.

"It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families, she captioned the image on Instagram.

The actress later revealed in her Instagram story that it was none other than Virat who not just won the game but also Anushka's heart.