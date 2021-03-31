Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA, ANUSHKA_PEDIA_ Anushka Sharma's video saying 'I won't be working after marriage' goes viral as she returns to work

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has resumed work within 3 months after she gave birth to her daughter Vamika with her husband cricketer Virat Kohli. Pictures of Anushka stepping out of a vanity van have surfaced on the Internet. Amid the news of her return to work, an old video clip of Anushka is going viral on the Internet.

The video is from Simi Garewal's popular talk show 'Simi Garewal Selects India's Most Desirable' in which Anushka had opened up about her plans to get married and work after her marriage.

In the video, Anushka can be heard saying, "I want to be married. I want to have kids. And, when I'm married I probably don't want to be working."

Earlier, Anushka had said that she will return back to her work after she delivers her first child. "Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy," said Anushka.

The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their daughter on January 11, 2021.

After the birth of their daughter, Virat and Anushka had urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter. They had written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter’s privacy. Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them. "As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement.

They further assured the paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time. "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.

After almost, three weeks of their daughter's birth Anushka and Virat shared a glimpse of the newborn. Anushka also revealed the name of their baby daughter. She posted a family picture and wrote a heartfelt caption, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.