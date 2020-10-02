Anurag Kashyap denies sexual harassment charges, claims he wasn’t in India at time of incident

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anurag Kashyap denies sexual harassment charges

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was on Thursday questioned by police in a rape case filed against him by an actress for more than eight hours. The film director in his statement denied all the allegations leveled against him and provided proof that he was not in the country at the time of the incident. The actress had last week filed a case against Kashyap at Versova Police Station, accusing him of rape, wrongful restrain, outraging the modesty of women and wrongful confinement in 2013.

In a statement by Anurag Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani, she said, "Mr Anurag Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. Mr Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him."

The statement further claimed that the allegations have been made to vilify the filmmaker and he demands strict action to be taken for misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too movement. "Mr Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Mr Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him," she said.

Opening up about her Me Too story, the actress has earlier said, "I was molested by a very famous director. The director told me that girls he works with ‘have a gala time' with him. The circumstances created at that moment were very embarrassing. It was Anurag Kashyap who tried to molest me in 2014." She added, "I tried to open up about it several times, but my family and close friends asked me to be silent to avoid any problem in the future. I wanted to talk about it, but I was silenced. We should talk about it so that people like him don't abuse their position of power."

Recalling the incident, she had said: "First, I went to meet him in his office at Yari Road. He was talking to somebody else, and asked me to sit in front of him. He was busy talking to somebody else and that's why I left.

"Next day, he called me asking me not to wear anything glamourous that would suggest that I am an actress. He said ‘wear something simple'. So, I went to meet him in salwar kameez. He cooked for me, and picked my plates as well. I left after sometime but he messaged again, asking me to come. I refused, since it was late. He even enquired about who lives with me," she added.

