Perfect Romantic getaway! Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah kisses boyfriend Shane Gregoire on vacation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AALIYAH KASHYAP Anurag Kashyap daughter Aaliyah kisses boyfriend Shane Gregoire on vacation

Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap is in a relationship with Shane Gregoire. The avid social media user, is currently vacationing in Bikaner with her boyfriend. The young diva took to her Instagram and shared a few photographs from her romantic getaway. In the first picture, Aaliyah and Shane seem completely smitten by each other, looking into one another's eyes. In the second picture, the couple is seen kissing. They are holding the glasses of juice.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor commented on Aaliyah picture and said, "Meditate."

Aaliyah, who met Shane on a dating app, often shares pictures with him on Instagram. In June, the couple celebrated a year of togetherness. Aaliyah took to her Instagram and dropped a mushy video of both. The clip captured all their cute moments. Calling him her ‘best friend’ and thanking him for showing her ‘a love like no other’, Aaliyah shared the video montage of her relationship.

She captioned the video as, "The best 365 days with my best friend that I wouldn’t change for the world. Thank you for loving me unconditionally & showing me a love like no other. I love you forever #1year". The couple is loved by Aaliyah’s fans and followers. They showered love on the duo. A user wrote "You guys are too adorable", while another said, "omggg congratulations!!you guys are adorable!!!"

For the unversed, Aaliyah, runs a YouTube Channel on lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. Recently, when she appeared on "Invite Only Season 2", which airs on Zoom, she opened up about last year when MeToo allegations were levels against her father by actress Payal Ghosh, Seh said it bothered her the most because it was a misrepresentation of her father's character.