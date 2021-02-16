Anupam Kher mourns demise of Sandeep Nahar, says 'he was a happy-go-lucky guy, a good actor'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher mourns demise of Sandeep Nahar

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar recently passed away after posting a Facebook video about the problems he was facing. Many prominent Bollywood personalities mourned the sad demise of Nahar. Sandeep Nahar rose to fame with Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor, who passed away on Monday had posted a video before committing suicide. The police official said Nahar probably made this video around three hours before his death. Now, actor Anupam Kher, who played Dhoni's father in the hit sports biopic said that the late actor was a 'happy-go-lucky guy'.

Speaking to ETimes about Sandeep Nahar, "I didn't know about it last night, but I read about him a few hours back and immediately connected his presence in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Sandeep was a happy-go-lucky guy. I met him on the sets of that film only. I had about two-three scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor.”

He added, "Sandeep was very active on Facebook. Whenever there was a good role or function, he would always message. Whenever there was an opportunity to greet, he would do that. He was a very talented and devoted actor, plus a fantastic gentleman who was always eager to help. I am really taken aback (by his sudden demise and his drastic step)."

In the clip, he talked about his life's suffering and the troubles he had been going through in both his personal and professional life. The actor said that he might take an adverse step to end his life as he is quite exhausted coping with the toxic relationship that he shares with his wife Kanchan Sharma.

In the video, Nahar also clarified that if he takes a step to end his life, his family shouldn’t be blamed, as Kanchan might try to frame them because she hates them.