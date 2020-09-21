Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUBHAVSINHA Anubhav Sinha commends Aarti Bajaj, Kalki Koechlin and other ladies supporting to Anurag Kashyap

After filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh, many women he has known have come forward to extend support to him, particularly his ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and actress Kalki Koechlin, besides actresses Taapsee Pannu and Mahie Gill, among others. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to social media on Monday to commend such gesture.

"It is so heartening to see ladies step out to defend some of their worthy counterparts. Thank you ladies, this is time all of you made sure that the #MeToo movement doesn't become a political tool. Through this tweet sending love to you all," Sinha tweeted from his verified account on Monday.

Sinha also retweeted a statement shared by Kashyap's former wife Kalki who has called the #metoo allegation against him a social media circus.

On Sunday, Sinha had tweeted extending his support to Anurag Kashyap. He wrote: "It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metooindia. It is a very very very important movement that should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women. @anuragkashyap72."

Also sending out apologies to all the Film Industry ladies for a recent political narrative that your successes are compromised. Thirty years I have been a witness to all the sweat and blood that goes behind those beautiful glossies. Sorry not many stood up for you all. https://t.co/s7DA1PWQQY — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 21, 2020

Kalki Koechlin on Monday shared a post for Anurag Kashyap and asked him not to be bogged down by the 'social media circus' around him. She wrote, ""Dear Anurag, Don't let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together. This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place. Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do. Love from an ex wife (sic)."

