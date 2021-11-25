Antim: Watch how Salman Khan turned into menacing and fierce ACP Rajveer Singh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SKFILMOFFICIAL Antim: Watch how Salman Khan turned into Rajveer Singh

Hair flowing, a menacingly fierce gaze in his eyes and an untamed, dangerous look on his face, Salman Khan looks daunting and formidable as a no-bars-held Sikh cop in his avatar in 'Antim'. ACP Rajveer Singh has been the buzz of the town lately, and now the makers of 'Antim' have released the behind-the-scenes video of the action song 'Koi Toh Aaega'. The song itself was somewhat of an in-depth character reveal of Khan's character that he plays in the film, and it let the audience know what they are in for when the film hits the screens on Friday.

The BTS shows Salman Khan as ACP Singh, with an overawing and a threatening posture that exudes confidence, strength, and his character's overarching aura. In the BTS, Salman talks about his character and says, "Being a Sardar has an underlying denotation to it. It means you're the king of the world. It's symbolic of a personality that is best in every aspect, and that's what we have tried to portray in our film. And when you're playing a Sardar in a film, you need to make sure that Singh is king."

The BTS goes on to show that the way the action scenes have been executed in the film have a particular nuance to them as they are realistic yet gritty at the same time.

Aayush Sharma, the co-star and the nemesis of Rajveer Singh in the film, talks about Salman and his character and says that there is a well-known aura associated with Salman Khan and the way he plays his characters. But in 'Antim', he has done it quite differently, and we will get to see him playing his character in a different light.

The director of 'Antim', Mahesh Manjrekar, praising Salman, says this is one of his best roles. He further talks about how Salman has approached this role in a brand-new manner, dignified the character and its nuances, and the audience and fans are in for a treat upon the film's release.

'Antim' will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.